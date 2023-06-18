Kenneth Young, left, a computer teacher at Theodore G. Davis Middle School, is thanked by Board of Education members, during a retirement ceremony. Young and his wife, Vera Young, a CCPS English and language arts content specialist, were among the more than 95 school system employees honored at the June 8 ceremony.



LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) celebrated the retirement of more than 95 staff members during a June 8 ceremony held at North Point High School.

Board members, Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., and those of her senior leadership team attended the event to honor staff’s commitment to the school system and the children it serves.

“I took a look at the names [in the ceremony program] and boy, do I recognize a lot of them,” Michael K. Lukas, Board chairperson, said. Lukas told the group that if some had trepidation about the future, he understood. Lukas retired from the U.S. Navy nearly two years ago. “I’m sure, if you’re like me, you’re going to miss the good people that you work with. You have earned the time to do what you want to do for yourselves. My advice is ‘Don’t look back,’” Lukas said.

Maureen Toler, school counselor at Milton M. Somers Middle School, left, is pictured with Superintendent Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., during a retirement ceremony held June 8 at North Point High School.

Navarro congratulated the retirees in her remarks. “Mr. Lukas said ‘Don’t look back.” Well, my message is ‘Every once in a while, just look back to volunteer … if a Tuesday works, if once a week will work …,’” she said. “We’re always your home. It is a special place to be here. This is a very strong community.”

“I respect so many people in this room. Even when we disagree and I’ve some of us in this room have had major disagreements … I still feel like I learn a lot from you. And the school system has gained a lot of that wisdom,” Navarro said.

Nicole M. Kreamer, Board of Education member, right, thanks Brenda Tillotson, principal of General Smallwood Middle School, during a retirement ceremony.

The 97 staff members honored at the ceremony clocked 2,027 years of service, according to records provided by the CCPS office of human resources. Stan Angelo Fernandez, a rising North Point junior, played the keyboard at the ceremony which was catered by the school’s culinary arts students.

Ramona DiBenedetto, left, a human resources assistant, is greeted by Board of Education members, including Vice Chairperson Yonelle Moore Lee, during a retirement ceremony. DiBenedetto is the staff member who organized many of the employee recognition events held by CCPS, including the annual retirement ceremony.

The following CCPS employees were honored at the recent retirement ceremony.

Lisa Alford, special education instructional assistant – EA Program, North Point High School.

Mary Bailey, reading recovery teacher, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Debra Barrows, student records coordinator, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Karin Beausoleil, science teacher, John Hanson Middle School.

Margaret Boyd, preschool instructional assistant, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

Elizabeth Brandkamp, second-grade teacher, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Pamela Brannon, second-grade teacher, Gale-Bailey Elementary School.

Linda Breitinger, instructional resource teacher, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Kathleen Burke, compliance facilitator, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Daphne Burns, principal, F.B. Gwynn Educational Center.

Caroline Cannon, preschool instructional assistant, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School.

Tara Cardano, literacy teacher, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Susan Carson, special education instructional assistant, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Maureen Cassidy, specialist in mathematics, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Howard Chase, building service manager, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Jeanette Chase, building service worker, Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School.

Jewel Cobey, food service worker, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Catherine Curtis, special education instructional assistant – Inclusion, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Marsha Dawes, special education instructional assistant – EA Program, Thomas Stone High School.

Ramona DiBenedetto, human resources assistant, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Mildred Dixon, food service assistant manager, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Linda Dunlevy, reading resource teacher, Piccowaxen Middle School.

Stacey Durham, learning resource teacher, William B. Wade Elementary School.

Reginald Ford, building service worker, St. Charles High School.

Linda Forrest, reading resource teacher, General Smallwood Middle School.

Lyn Gibson, secretary, T.C. Martin Elementary School.

Catherine Grimm, food service assistant manager, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center

Suzette Hahn, fifth-grade teacher, Dr. James Craik Elementary School.

Kevin Hanger, literacy instructional assistant, La Plata High School.

Susan Harris, fifth-grade teacher, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

Timothy Headley, teacher, Robert D. Stethem Educational Center

Joan Hicks, building service worker, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

Charla Hillyard, senior food and nutrition services field operations manager, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Gary Himmelfarb, social studies teacher, John Hanson Middle School.

Sheila Hines, science teacher, General Smallwood Middle School.

Susan Hoffmaster, special education instructional assistant – inclusion, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Robert Holtz, building service worker, Westlake High School.

Laura Hook, kindergarten instructional assistant, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

Vincent Jenkins Jr., security alarm monitor, CCPS Maintenance Shop

Alfreda Johnson, secretary to the principal, Mattawoman Middle School.

Michelle Keeter, literacy instructional assistant, Thomas Stone High School.

June King, food service worker, Thomas Stone High School.

Rita Koenig, health occupations teacher, North Point High School.

Diane Koontz, science teacher, Mattawoman Middle School.

Donald Layton Jr., physical education teacher, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Steven Lee, coordinator of student activities, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Deborah Luehe, administrative instructional assistant, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Terri Lundskow, executive assistant to the chief financial officer, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Eric McElhenny, project manager, CCPS Annex 1

Albert McCants, special education ACHIEVE instructional assistant, Mattawoman Middle School.

Christina McGraw, special education ACHIEVE instructional assistant, Thomas Stone High School.

Katrina McMurray-Brown, special education instructional assistant in inclusion, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

John Makell III, physical education teacher, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

Patrick Malherek, JROTC instructor, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

Sarah Martin, food service manager, John Hanson Middle School.

Hope Middleton, kindergarten instructional assistant, Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School.

John Minor, theater arts teacher, North Point High School.

Debbi Monn, secretary to the principal, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Sue Moreno, benefits representative, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Connie Mouton, assistant principal, William A. Diggs Elementary School.

Pamela Mucciolo, secretary in instruction, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

JoanNewburg, kindergarten instructional assistant, Mary B. Neal Elementary School.

Kathy Perriello, principal, Henry E. Lackey High School.

Linnea Proctor, building service manager, Malcolm Elementary School.

Mandell Proctor Sr., building service worker, North Point High School.

Lisa Qualters, English teacher, La Plata High School.

Deborah Rawlings, full-day kindergarten instructional assistant, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Michelle Reeves, science teacher, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Laura Reifsnyder, science teacher, General Smallwood Middle School.

Ratnikul Renn, kindergarten instructional assistant, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.

Brenda Richards, reading interventionist, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Monica Robey, food service manager, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

Samyra Rogers, JROTC Instructor, St. Charles High School.

Cynthia Ross, special education SOAR instructional assistant, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

Emily Sasscer, science teacher, John Hanson Middle School.

Joan Scott, building service worker, Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

JoAnne Shelak, science teacher, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Evin Sine, physical education teacher, Mattawoman Middle School.

Darlette Smith, food service manager, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

Stephen Sollohub, social studies teacher, North Point High School.

Catherine Swann, food service worker, Mary H. Matula Elementary School.

Blonda Tillman, reading recovery teacher, William B. Wade Elementary School.

Brenda Tillotson, principal, General Smallwood Middle School.

Maureen Toler, school counselor, Milton M. Somers Middle School.

James Turner Jr., building service manager, Arthur Middleton Elementary School.

Cindy Wagner, food service manager, General Smallwood Middle School.

Lititia Warren, accounting assistant – food services, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Dawn Waugh, ESOL teacher, Billingsley Elementary School.

Catheryn White, special education teacher, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School.

Joanne White, science teacher, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Leisa Williams, school psychologist, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.

Terri Williams, in school retention instructional assistant, St. Charles High School.

Dino Wilson, food service manager, Matthew Henson Middle School.

Robbie Wilson, secretary, Mattawoman Middle School.

Kenneth Young, computer teacher, Theodore G. Davis Middle School.

Vera Young, English and language arts content specialist, Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building.