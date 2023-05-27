Members of RKIFMC Maryland 4 accepted the proclamation on behalf of the local chapter.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club® (RKIFMC) and the upcoming 20th anniversary of the local chapter RKIFMC Maryland 4, a 501(c)(3) organization whose members reside in Calvert, St. Mary’s and Charles Counties on June 3, 2023.

The Red Knights is a worldwide non-profit organization with thousands of firefighters and raises millions of dollars in charitable donations. Members of RKIFMC Maryland 4 have consistently demonstrated their commitment to promoting motorcycle safety, collaborating with Maryland Highway Safety to raise awareness among fellow motorcyclists and other road users.

The local chapter has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for various local charities, burn centers and children through impactful toy drives. They have also played a pivotal role in hosting events in Calvert County which draw hundreds of participants from across the United States and around the world.

Citizens are encouraged to support the Red Knights International Firefighters Motorcycle Club so they can continue their charitable efforts throughout Calvert County and the state of Maryland.

