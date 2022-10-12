INDIAN HEAD, Md. – This year we are collaborating with CSM for a LIVE event at the Velocity Center!

The Office of Congressman Steny Hoyer and the Office of Senator Ben Cardin were invited tto speak on Manufacturing initiatives.

Industry speakers from MD MEP, RMI, MD Dept of Commerce, TEDCO, MBDA, Economic Development Offices, Harbor Designs and Manufacturing, Amtek Company, IPGen and additional resources will give presentations on their organizations.

There will be exhibits from makers and manufacturers from around the region. At the end of the speaker presentations, there will be a tour of the new CSM Velocity Center’s Makerspace to showcase the equipment and software available for future use.

CSM Velocity Center has the hybrid flexibility to allow attendees to hear the speaker presentations virtually via zoom (starts at 6pm) if they are unable to attend in person. (Although you will miss the networking, delicous food and beverages and Makerspace tour).

FREE Event, Register: www.eventbrite.com/e/live-the-velocity-center-celebrating-maryland-makers-and-manufacturing-tickets-416715426057

This event is in collaboration with Southern Maryland Innovates annual Makers and Manufactures festivities as well as our Statewide Stakeholders and Resource Partners. Event is Open to All to attend and participate. October is National Manufacturing Month, join us to celebrate those in our State who make this possible!

All invited to attend.

Regional Manufactures providing food and beverages.

Facebook marketing event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1274078470043270

October 27, 2022 at 5-8pm

CSM Velocity Center

4465 Indian Head Highway

Indian Head, MD 20640