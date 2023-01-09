LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 9, 2023 at approximately 7:26 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a concrete truck at the intersection of Budds Creek Road and Point Lookout Road.

Crews arrived and found a concrete truck overturned in the roadway with minor fluid leaks. The operator was able to self-extricate from the vehicle.

EMS evaluated the patient on the scene for minor injuries.

Expect delays in the area.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

