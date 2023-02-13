Austin Cameron Darling

CHAPTICO, Md. – A Chaptico man was arrested on firearm and ammunition charges following a barricade that ended peacefully on Sunday morning.

At 6:07 am on Feb. 12, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Emergency Communications Center was contacted regarding a suspicious conversation the caller overheard when trying to speak to a family member.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 24000 block of Hurry Road in Chaptico to investigate further, but no one at the home responded. Due to the believed first-degree assault involving a firearm and no answer at the address, a perimeter was established around the residence and a barricade was declared at 7:10 am.

Multiple attempts were made to contact the occupants of the residence with negative results. While in contact with the Maryland Gun Center, it was determined that the suspect, Austin Cameron Darling, age 28 of Chaptico, was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Just before 10 am, Darling and another occupant of the residence exited the home and were taken into custody without incident.

The execution of a search warrant located a multi-colored 9-mm handgun and ammunition in Darling’s room, with additional ammunition located in the kitchen.

Darling was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and charged with Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition by DFC Andrew Budd.

Darling was released from the detention center on Sunday, Feb. 12, on personal bond.