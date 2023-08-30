Delegate Jeffrie Euguene Long

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Friday, August 18th, criminal charges were dropped against Del. Jeffrie E. Long Jr., a Democrat representing parts of Calvert and Prince George’s County.

In April 2023, Long was charged with home invasion and first-degree assault after he allegedly entered a Huntingtown home uninvited and threatened a woman with a metal pipe. The woman in question was apparently Long’s aunt.

These charges were, however, later reduced to misdemeanor charges of fourth-degree burglary and second-degree assault on May 31st.

“Since day one I have always maintained my innocence and I would like to thank those who stood with me during this process,” said Long after the charges were officially dropped in court. “I wish all parties well as I continue to pray for them. I look forward to continuing to work for Maryland and represent the great residents of District 27B.”

Attorney Michael Adams, who represented the delegate in court, was also very satisfied with the results of the court proceedings, saying, “The allegations were false and Jeffrie has finally been vindicated.”

Long has recently expressed interest in being an advocate for addressing mental health within Maryland’s African American Community.

He was first elected to the state legislature in November 2022 at the age of 26, making him the second youngest current member of the House of Delegates. He also serves as a pastor in his local church.

