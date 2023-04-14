Delegate Jeffrie Euguene Long

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On April 4, 2023, Delegate Jeffrie Euguene Long Jr., 26, allegedly entered a residence at the 1000 block of Stephen Drive through an unlocked door without permission.

Long reportedly was holding a metal pipe and was threatening a 68-year-old victim along with a 61-year-old witness.

According to court documents, the victim stated that they were “in fear for her life and was afraid Long was going to kill her.”

Long reportedly stated to the victim “Keep my name off your mouth or I’m going to put you six feet under.”

Long then fled the scene in a Mercedes-Benz.

According to the documents, officials tried to make contact with Long at his Huntingtown residence. Upon arrival, the deputies allegedly noticed Long’s Mercedes in the driveway of the residence. They then made contact with an unidentified female, who was reportedly on the phone with Long. The female was reportedly uncooperative and told the officers that they couldn’t speak with Long because he was in session. The female also stated that if they wanted to contact Long, that they would have to contact the Anne Arundel County Sheriff’s Office.

A criminal summons was reportedly issued on April 5, 2023, with Long being charged with home invasion and first-degree assault.

A district court hearing on the charges is scheduled for May 22, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. Long will be represented by Brennan McKenna & Lawler, Chtd.

Long was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in November 2022 and has been in the position since January 11, 2023.

