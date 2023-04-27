LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, April 25, Commissioners received a briefing on the state of emergency services in Charles County, from 2017-2022. Director Michelle Lilly and Deputy Director Tony Rose provided an overview of total calls, volunteer versus career response to calls and provision of transports, peak hours analysis, and disparate impacts in different parts of the county as service calls increase. Staff provided examples of how disparities in coverage affect the department’s capacity to respond to increasingly complex and competing calls for service throughout the county.

The Department of Emergency Services presented data on how growing demands are affecting both staff and volunteers. They explained how the increased demands for service have stretched the staff, resources, and assets of the department beyond its capacity to effectively respond to emergencies. Staff reviewed the current budgetary request for more employees and funding, and discussed how these resources would be deployed to deliver more equitable outcomes that meet the needs of all county residents. They also shared projections on additional staffing that will be necessary in the future to provide efficient and effective services as Charles County continues to grow.

Proposed Fiscal 2024 Budget

The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff reviewed the proposed Fiscal 2024 General Fund budget and provided a recap of the Fiscal 2024-2028 Governmental Capital Improvement Projects. On Wednesday, April 26, County Commissioners also met and conferred with the Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head on the Fiscal 2024 Tax Differential. For detailed information on the proposed Fiscal 2024 Budget, read the full news release here.

Open Session Briefings

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell and G.S. Proctor & Associates, Inc., provided a review of legislative bills and the Commissioners’ legislative priorities from the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session.

Updates included:

An overview of the major legislative issues, including the budget, education, broadband, public safety, economic development, and reforming cannabis policies.

A review of nearly $4 million in bonds and grants that were allocated to Charles County for local projects and nonprofit programs.

Results of local bills submitted by the Charles County Delegation, and summary of other legislation of interest to Charles County Commissioners.

Approval Items

Commissioners also approved:

Recognition

Commissioners recognized all employees who achieved milestones in years of county service in January 23.

Public Hearings

On Tuesday, April 25, County Commissioners held two public hearings. The first public hearing was held to receive comments on Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program. The second public hearing was held to receive comments on the Docket 90 Amendment for the Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. Commissioners voted to adopt Bill 2023-02 and kept the record open for an additional 60 days for further public input on the Docket 90 Amendment.

On Wednesday, April 26, County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal 2024 Constant Yield. County Commissioners also held a public hearing on Fiscal 2024 Operating Budgets, Fiscal 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, and Proposed Fees, Rates, and Charges. Commissioners closed the public hearing and kept the record open until May 5, 2023.

Next Commissioners Session: May 2 and 3, 2023

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.