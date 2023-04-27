LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, April 25, Commissioners received a briefing on the state of emergency services in Charles County, from 2017-2022. Director Michelle Lilly and Deputy Director Tony Rose provided an overview of total calls, volunteer versus career response to calls and provision of transports, peak hours analysis, and disparate impacts in different parts of the county as service calls increase. Staff provided examples of how disparities in coverage affect the department’s capacity to respond to increasingly complex and competing calls for service throughout the county.
The Department of Emergency Services presented data on how growing demands are affecting both staff and volunteers. They explained how the increased demands for service have stretched the staff, resources, and assets of the department beyond its capacity to effectively respond to emergencies. Staff reviewed the current budgetary request for more employees and funding, and discussed how these resources would be deployed to deliver more equitable outcomes that meet the needs of all county residents. They also shared projections on additional staffing that will be necessary in the future to provide efficient and effective services as Charles County continues to grow.
The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff reviewed the proposed Fiscal 2024 General Fund budget and provided a recap of the Fiscal 2024-2028 Governmental Capital Improvement Projects. On Wednesday, April 26, County Commissioners also met and conferred with the Town of La Plata and Town of Indian Head on the Fiscal 2024 Tax Differential. For detailed information on the proposed Fiscal 2024 Budget, read the full news release here.
Open Session Briefings
- Consultants for the Department of Planning and Growth Management presented the draft Bryans Road Sub-Area Plan, as recommended by the Planning Commission. The Plan will guide future land use decisions in the Bryans Road area by establishing a land use plan that creates four distinct neighborhoods, adds opportunity for senior housing and recreational facilities, preserves rural areas, and protects the culture and history in Bryans Road. They discussed the project’s community engagement activities and shared the public’s feedback on future growth and redevelopment. They analyzed potential constraints to commercial investment and attraction of retail amenities, and discussed population growth targets and infrastructure that are essential to move forward.
- Charles County Public Schools staff presented an update on the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. They discussed each of the pillars embedded in the public education plan and summarized the government funding required to implement each of the initiatives.
- Staff from the Department of Public Works and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism provided a briefing on Keep Charles County Beautiful initiatives. They highlighted efforts to clean up litter along highways, special events to engage volunteers in community cleanups, and additional outreach on litter prevention.
- Planning and Growth Management staff presented a summary and analysis of the proposed school allocations for the 2023 cycle. Commissioners approved the proposed allocations, which will serve as a basis for making allocation offers to eligible projects on the waiting list.
Legislative Update
Associate County Attorney II Danielle Mitchell and G.S. Proctor & Associates, Inc., provided a review of legislative bills and the Commissioners’ legislative priorities from the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session.
- An overview of the major legislative issues, including the budget, education, broadband, public safety, economic development, and reforming cannabis policies.
- A review of nearly $4 million in bonds and grants that were allocated to Charles County for local projects and nonprofit programs.
- Results of local bills submitted by the Charles County Delegation, and summary of other legislation of interest to Charles County Commissioners.
Commissioners also approved:
- A budget amendment increase of $10 million to recognize that the County is taking the standard revenue loss allowance allowed under the ARPA final rule. The County will recognize the use of funds towards the Department of Emergency Services and set up a capital improvement project pay-go budget for stormwater projects. A second budget amendment increase for $10 million will be designated to pay for stormwater management and drainage projects in the Watershed Restoration and Protection Fund.
- A budget amendment increase of $375,000 for the County Attorney’s Office to pay for additional costs associated with the Declaratory Judgement lawsuit.
- A budget amendment increase of $25,500 to reimburse the sworn overtime funds to enhance school security during February.
- A budget transfer request of $257,370 for anticipated overruns in solid waste management personnel costs related to additional holiday pay and to open additional cells and maintenance for other cells at the landfill.
- A budget transfer request of $320,000 due to a project cancellation of evaluation and preliminary engineering work on an underground water and sewer project.
- A budget amendment increase of $43,200 for the Sheriff to use donations for support of youth sports camps, teen court, National Night Out, and other outreach.
- A local match of $78,181 to be allocated from unspent county funds within the Department of Social Services to support the Summer SNAP benefits program.
- A change to the cut-off date for use of employee compensatory time that is carried over annually, so that it matches the calendar year instead of the fiscal year.
- A fiber optics sale and maintenance agreement and a public-private partnership fiber network agreement with ThinkBig Networks, LLC, for the Nanjemoy Broadband project.
Recognition
Commissioners recognized all employees who achieved milestones in years of county service in January 23.
On Tuesday, April 25, County Commissioners held two public hearings. The first public hearing was held to receive comments on Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program. The second public hearing was held to receive comments on the Docket 90 Amendment for the Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan. Commissioners voted to adopt Bill 2023-02 and kept the record open for an additional 60 days for further public input on the Docket 90 Amendment.
On Wednesday, April 26, County Commissioners held a public hearing on the Fiscal 2024 Constant Yield. County Commissioners also held a public hearing on Fiscal 2024 Operating Budgets, Fiscal 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, and Proposed Fees, Rates, and Charges. Commissioners closed the public hearing and kept the record open until May 5, 2023.
Next Commissioners Session: May 2 and 3, 2023
