LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, July 11, the Board of County Commissioners received a briefing on financing options to support future park planning and development in Charles County. Staff from the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism were joined by national expert Dr. John Crompton, Distinguished Professor at Texas A&M University, and they shared information on park master plans, benefits, and financing options. They reviewed development timelines, design layouts, and recreational offerings for three parks in Charles County: Popes Creek Waterfront Park, La Plata Farm Park, and Waldorf Park. They are exploring two funding opportunities to pay for future tourism efforts and new parks. The first is a new, short-term rental tax dedicated to tourism, and the second is a user fee applied to new development to support the cost of additional parks and park amenities as the county grows.
On Wednesday, July 12, the Board of County Commissioners hosted a discussion on the recent legalization of cannabis in Maryland. Delegate C.T. Wilson summarized how legalization was approved by public referendum and proceeded through a legislative process to become law. Stakeholders from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office and Department of Planning and Growth Management reviewed key facts on the law regarding licensed sales and distribution, as well as restrictions on its quantity and use.
Briefings
- Department of Planning and Growth Management staff presented an update on the work of the Affordable Housing Workgroup whose mission is to devise a comprehensive affordable housing strategy for Charles County. They recommended including both mandatory measures and incentives, a plan for implementation, a flexible approach with realistic goals, and broad community engagement in the planning process. Staff presented the Affordable Housing Work Group’s work plan which has five phases and shared the results from its first phase of completed work, as well as a summary of the outcome of its latest meeting. A Comprehensive Affordable Housing Strategy is anticipated for completion by May 2024.
- Commissioners received an update from Media Services staff on the current and proposed communications and public outreach for the new Charter Board. Staff is focusing on keeping the public informed and providing education on the process for developing a proposed charter. The Charter Board is receiving public comments and reaching out to ensure that they invite residents to participate in the process and engage them in providing recommendations and feedback. Commissioners discussed and voted in favor of exploring the cost to issue a request for proposals and hire a public relations agency to assist with education and outreach on behalf of the Charter board.
- Representatives from the Center for Science in the Public Interest briefed Commissioners on a legislative proposal to require a healthy meals option for children at all restaurants located in Charles County. They provided details about what options would be required in a healthy meal, how it could be enforced, and a suggested timeline for implementation. Charles County Department of Health, Charles County Public Schools, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, and the American Heart Association shared their support for the proposal.
- Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a briefing on the property tax credit for volunteer emergency responders. She shared information on the background, state law guidelines and eligibility, and fiscal impacts based on the amount and duration of the credit for eligible recipients. Commissioners requested that the County Attorney’s office return in two weeks with draft legislation that would incorporate the property tax credit into the Charles County code. Following its review by the Commissioners, a public hearing will be scheduled to receive public feedback before it is considered for final approval.
- Public Works staff presented an update to the Commissioners on the status of the Phase 3 design efforts for Western Parkway. Staff shared details and next steps in the permitting processes for the various County, State, and Federal jurisdictional permits.
Commissioners approved:
- A budget amendment increase of $26,100 to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office for overtime costs to provide enhanced security at Charles County Public Schools.
- A budget transfer request of $276,200 for purchase of equipment and facility improvements at Elite Gymnastics Center, White Plains Golf Course, and parks paving accessibility projects.
- A budget amendment increase of $114,200 to pay for retention and signing bonuses as part of recruiting for hard-to-fill positions at the Health Department.
- A budget amendment increase of $100,000 to increase consulting services that will provide technical support plan and permitting software.
- A letter of support for Friends of Chapman State Park, to the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium, for a proposed grant that will be used to promote and market Mount Aventine as a visitor destination.
Commissioners deferred the following approval items:
- A decision on the Interfaith Commission’s request for $500 to develop a logo that would help them raise visibility in the community. They directed staff to propose an update to the community support policy that would include use of the funds for this purpose. Commissioners also requested an updated social media policy that ensures all boards, commissions, and county departments consistently communicate their affiliation with Charles County Government.
- Commissioner Patterson’s request for interfaith prayer before each Board of Commissioners meeting. The County Attorney was directed to prepare and present a standard operating procedure that ensures compliance with constitutional law.
Commissioners declined to move forward with a letter of support and a funding match requested by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission for a grant application focused on planning and design of an artisanal flour mill to be located in Lothian, MD that would grind wheat from local farmers into all-purpose and specialty flours sold locally.
Action on Boards, Committees, and Commissions:
Animal Matters Hearing Board
- Commissioners appointed Christine Gonzales as a member.
Charles County Police Accountability Board
- Commissioners reappointed Granville Johnson as a member.
Commission on Individuals with Disabilities
- Commissioners appointed James Akwarandu and Taquanda Dixon as members.
Historic Preservation Commission
- Commissioners reappointed Francis Gray and Maria Kane, and appointed Ruby Thomas and Travis Wright as members.
Interfaith Commission
- Commissioners reappointed Kate Heichler, Rebecca Michela, Mohammed Mugal, and Donald Zimmer, and appointed Sherry Burks as members.
Proclamations
- National Parks and Recreation Month – July 2023
- National Ice Cream Day – July 2023
Recognitions
Commissioners presented Bronze Telly Awards from the 44th Telly Awards to Alexandria Harris for her piece titled, the Charles County Long Driveway (Cat3) Grant program in the General Government Relations category; and to Lee Ann Stone for the 20th anniversary of the La Plata Tornado in the short-form documentary category. The Telly Awards is the world’s largest honor for video and television across all screens with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe.
