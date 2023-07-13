LA PLATA, Md. – On Tuesday, July 11, the Board of County Commissioners received a briefing on financing options to support future park planning and development in Charles County. Staff from the Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism were joined by national expert Dr. John Crompton, Distinguished Professor at Texas A&M University, and they shared information on park master plans, benefits, and financing options. They reviewed development timelines, design layouts, and recreational offerings for three parks in Charles County: Popes Creek Waterfront Park, La Plata Farm Park, and Waldorf Park. They are exploring two funding opportunities to pay for future tourism efforts and new parks. The first is a new, short-term rental tax dedicated to tourism, and the second is a user fee applied to new development to support the cost of additional parks and park amenities as the county grows.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Board of County Commissioners hosted a discussion on the recent legalization of cannabis in Maryland. Delegate C.T. Wilson summarized how legalization was approved by public referendum and proceeded through a legislative process to become law. Stakeholders from the Maryland Cannabis Administration, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, County Attorney’s Office and Department of Planning and Growth Management reviewed key facts on the law regarding licensed sales and distribution, as well as restrictions on its quantity and use.

Briefings

Approval Items

Commissioners approved:

A budget amendment increase of $26,100 to reimburse the Sheriff’s Office for overtime costs to provide enhanced security at Charles County Public Schools.

A budget transfer request of $276,200 for purchase of equipment and facility improvements at Elite Gymnastics Center, White Plains Golf Course, and parks paving accessibility projects.

A budget amendment increase of $114,200 to pay for retention and signing bonuses as part of recruiting for hard-to-fill positions at the Health Department.

A budget amendment increase of $100,000 to increase consulting services that will provide technical support plan and permitting software.

A letter of support for Friends of Chapman State Park, to the Southern Maryland Heritage Area Consortium, for a proposed grant that will be used to promote and market Mount Aventine as a visitor destination.

Commissioners deferred the following approval items:

A decision on the Interfaith Commission’s request for $500 to develop a logo that would help them raise visibility in the community. They directed staff to propose an update to the community support policy that would include use of the funds for this purpose. Commissioners also requested an updated social media policy that ensures all boards, commissions, and county departments consistently communicate their affiliation with Charles County Government.

Commissioner Patterson’s request for interfaith prayer before each Board of Commissioners meeting. The County Attorney was directed to prepare and present a standard operating procedure that ensures compliance with constitutional law.

Commissioners declined to move forward with a letter of support and a funding match requested by the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission for a grant application focused on planning and design of an artisanal flour mill to be located in Lothian, MD that would grind wheat from local farmers into all-purpose and specialty flours sold locally.

Action on Boards, Committees, and Commissions:

Animal Matters Hearing Board

Commissioners appointed Christine Gonzales as a member.

Charles County Police Accountability Board

Commissioners reappointed Granville Johnson as a member.

Commission on Individuals with Disabilities

Commissioners appointed James Akwarandu and Taquanda Dixon as members.

Historic Preservation Commission

Commissioners reappointed Francis Gray and Maria Kane, and appointed Ruby Thomas and Travis Wright as members.

Interfaith Commission

Commissioners reappointed Kate Heichler, Rebecca Michela, Mohammed Mugal, and Donald Zimmer, and appointed Sherry Burks as members.

Proclamations

Commissioners issued the following proclamations:

Recognitions

Commissioners presented Bronze Telly Awards from the 44th Telly Awards to Alexandria Harris for her piece titled, the Charles County Long Driveway (Cat3) Grant program in the General Government Relations category; and to Lee Ann Stone for the 20th anniversary of the La Plata Tornado in the short-form documentary category. The Telly Awards is the world’s largest honor for video and television across all screens with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe.

Viewing option of the meeting and the Commissioner Listening Session: Click Here

Next Commissioners Session: July 25-26, 2023

