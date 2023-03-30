LA PLATA, Md. – On Wednesday, March 29, Commissioners received a briefing on the Billingsley Road Alternatives study. Staff reviewed the history of past studies and proposals for addressing realignment of Billingsley Road. They presented information on existing roadway conditions, traffic volumes, and environmental resources. A traffic analysis was conducted to evaluate the impact of various options on traffic volume, intersection levels of service, and changes in travel times. Concepts for horizontal roadway realignment were presented within the study area. Three alternatives were provided with cost estimates – an option that upgrades the existing alignment, an option that creates a new alignment, and a hybrid option of the first two alternatives. Staff recommended the hybrid option and shared next steps for the planning process.

Legislative Update

Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided a legislative update on the 2023 General Assembly session. Commissioners discussed and voted 3-2 to approve a request for a letter of support for Senate Bill 491, which would establish a task force to study school bus operator contracts and wages. Mitchell also reminded the public that the county is now accepting legislative proposals for additions or revisions to local laws in the county code. Submissions are being accepted online through Fri, Apr. 21.

FY 2024 Budget Work Session

The Department of Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided a Fiscal 2024 Budget Work Session on the Enterprise Funds Operating and Capital Improvement Projects. Overviews of the Landfill Fund, Environmental Service Fund, Watershed Protection and Restoration Fund, Inspection and Review Fund, and proposed fees and charges, were provided.

The budget public hearing is scheduled on Wed, Apr 26. All documents and information related to the budget process is located on the county’s website.

Open Session Briefings

Fiscal and Administrative Services staff provided an status update on Fiscal 2023 current capital projects.

Approval Items

A budget amendment increase of $65,000 to pay for the increased cost of vet care for adoptable animals, monthly promotions of the animals, barn cat program and clear the shelters event that is supported by animal shelter donations in a special revenue fund.

An assignment of a new mental health assistant position in the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

A letter of support to the United States Department of Energy, for a proposal to fund the Mid-Atlantic Hydrogen Hub project. This project would enhance economic development and support clean energy.

Updates to the Commissioners’ Community Support Policy.

Public Hearings

Commissioners held a virtual public hearing on Draft Bill 2023-02 Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy and a virtual public hearing on Docket 90 Amendment #22-90(22) Wooded Glen and Piney Reach Master Plan.

Quarterly Town Hall

Commissioners held a quarterly town hall to receive and respond to questions and comments from the public. The town hall can be viewed online in the CCGTV Video on Demand library here.

Proclamations

Next Commissioners Session April 18, 2023

