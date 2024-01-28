Charles County Department Of Health To Begin 2024 County Wide Perc Testing

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Department of Health, Division of Environmental Health Services will begin to schedule wet season percolation testing on January 29th, 2024. Due to below normal water table conditions in the county, an extended treatment zone will be used. The treatment zone for shallow and deep trench conventional systems will be 5 feet and, for sandmound systems, will be 3 feet.

We will continue to monitor water table levels and, if conditions change, the treatment zone will be adjusted accordingly. If water tables recede below wet season levels, wet season perc testing will be suspended until further notice. Perc test applications will be scheduled in the order in which they were received. Testing in these conditions may warrant the need for further evaluation at the expense of the applicant, so property owners should consult with the contractor/consultant performing the perc prior to scheduling to see if delaying the testing for the property is recommended.

A soil evaluation or perc test determines if the soils and groundwater conditions on a property are suitable for the installation of an onsite sewage disposal system. All properties, not served by public water and sewer, must have this test before beginning construction of any structure with plumbing. Residents that need a soil evaluation “perc test” should submit an application to the Division of Environmental Services at the Charles County Department of Health as soon as possible. The Division of Environmental Health Services may be contacted at 301-609-6751.