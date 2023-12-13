Charles County Deputies Save Man And Two Dogs From Drowning

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

WALDORF, Md. – On November 26th, an accident occurred, when five Charles County Sheriff’s Deputies rescued a man and his two dogs after the man, who had just dropped his son off to college and was driving home, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a 17-foot-deep pond.

A witness to the crash called 911 and pointed officers to where the SUV flipped. When officers arrived on the scene, they realized the vehicle was completely submerged in water and the witness indicated the driver did not make it out. Officers rescued the man and his two dogs, GG and Rogue.

On Thursday, the department released dashboard and bodycam video of this dramatic incident. The man who was rescued, Martin Watts of Baltimore, was there to thank those for saving his life at a press conference.

The officers – Corporal Ian Bier, Officer Charles Watley, PFC Mathew Neel, PFC Paul Sady, and Officer Dominique Trotter – were the responding officers on the scene.

Bier was the first to jump into the 38-degree pond with a window-breaking tool. The following officers jumped into the freezing waters to ensure the safety of all three trapped.

First, Neel, Watley, and Bier retrieved Watts through the car’s broken window. Watts did appear to be unconscious at first, but then, miraculously, he breathed and opened his eyes. Simultaneously, Trotter and Sady managed to pull the two dogs from the passenger side of the vehicle and save their lives.

“I have nothing but gratitude for them. I knew I was going to drown. I knew the car was filling up with water, fast. I tried the power windows, but I could not get them down. I was completely awake and aware of what was going on. I was just powerless to do anything about it,” Watts stated.

The deputies all felt like they were simply doing their jobs, with Trotter chiming in, “We’re all just glad that everyone got out and that everyone is okay.”

“When I heard that they were doing something to honor these officers that came into the water to rescue me, I had to be here. I had to thank them personally,” Watts concluded.

