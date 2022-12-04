Charles County season greetings

LA PLATA, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of December: 

Tuesday, Dec. 6

  • The Charles County Government Building (200 Baltimore Street, La Plata) will close at 2 p.m. for the Oath of Office ceremony.

Friday, Dec. 9

  • The Charles County Treasury Office (Waldorf and LaPlata branches) will close at 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

  • The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility will close at 11 a.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

  • The Department of Planning and Growth Management will close at 11:30 a.m.
  • The Nanjemoy Community Center and all senior centers will close at noon.
  • The Department of Community Services will not schedule appointments or accept walk-ins after 12 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
  • All indoor pools, senior centers and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.

Saturday, Dec. 24

  • The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.
  • The Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville is closed.
  • All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
  • VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C.  Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall.  Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D.  Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector.  Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.  Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

  • The Crain Memorial Welcome Center is closed.
  • All Indoor Pools, White Plains Gold Course, and White Plains Skatepark are closed. 

Monday, Dec. 26

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
  • All indoor pools, Nanjemoy Community Center, all senior centers, and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs. 

Friday, Dec. 30

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
  • All senior centers and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open for scheduled recreational activities and programs.

Saturday, Dec. 31

  • The Charles County Landfill, all Recycling Centers, and the Piney Church Road Mulch Facility are closed.
  • Elite Gymnastics and Recreation Center, Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, and the Port Tobacco Recreation Center are closed.
  • All indoor pools, and all school-based community centers are closed.
  • VanGO last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6 p.m. on the 301 Connector, Berry Road, Brandywine Connector, Pinefield, Indian Head, St. Charles A, St. Charles B, St. Charles C.  Last departures from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 5:30 p.m. on the Business A, Business B, Charlotte Hall.  Last departure from the Waldorf transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. for St. Charles D.  Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 6:30 p.m. on the 301 Connector.  Last departures from the La Plata transfer point will be at 5:30 for Bryans Road, La Plata and Nanjemoy.  Last departure from the La Plata transfer point for Newburg will be at 4:30 p.m.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov.  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

