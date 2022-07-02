LA PLATA, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of July:

Monday, July 4 (Independence Day)

-All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.

-The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed.

-Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Tuesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 9.

-VanGO services will not be operating.

-The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, and all school-based community centers are closed.

-All pools will be open noon -5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, North Point, McDonough, La Plata, and Thomas Stone High Schools).

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status

Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org

Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org

Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.