LA PLATA, Md. – The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for the month of July:
Monday, July 4 (Independence Day)
-All Charles County Government offices and the Tri-County Animal Shelter in Hughesville will be closed.
-The Charles County Landfill and all recycling centers will be closed.
-Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed one day for the remaining week, Tuesday, July 5 through Saturday, July 9.
-VanGO services will not be operating.
-The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, Port Tobacco Recreation Center, Elite Gymnastics, and all school-based community centers are closed.
-All pools will be open noon -5 p.m. for open swim (Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, North Point, McDonough, La Plata, and Thomas Stone High Schools).
Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:
- Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status
- Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org
- Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org
- Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.