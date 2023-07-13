ISSUE, Md. – The Charles County Department of Health has received the results of the recreational water sampling taken on July 10, 2023. Those results are within acceptable limits. We are now lifting the beach closure orders and fishing/crabbing water contact advisory along the Potomac River from Swan Point to Cobb Point. All closure signs will be removed by July 12, 2023. The shellfish harvesting area closure remains in effect.

Swimming in natural waters is never risk free even with the best monitoring data available. To minimize the risk associated with swimming in natural waters, the following tips are provided:

Check with your local health department or MDE before swimming in natural waters.

Avoid swimming within 48 hours of a heavy rain event.

Do not swim near storm drains located along the beach area.

Do not swim near where the water looks cloudier than usual, is discolored, or smells bad.

Do not swim if you see any pipes draining into or around the water

Try not to swallow beach water.

Avoid swimming if you feel ill or have open cuts or sores. If water contact can’t be avoided, cover your open cut or sore with waterproof bandages.

Always take a shower or bathe after swimming.

If they are available use diaper-changing stations in restroom facilities, or change diapers away from the waters’ edge.

Remember to properly dispose of used diapers.

Wash your hands with soap and warm water after using the bathroom or changing diapers.

Pick up waste from your pets and dispose of it in the trash.

Get involved and volunteer in local beach clean up efforts.

Do your part and encourage others to keep picnic areas near the beach free of debris and garbage.

Do not attract duck, geese, or seagulls by feeding them.

When boating, use an approved marina pump-out station for boat waste disposal.

If you have a septic tank system, keep it maintained and in good working order.

If you see any unsafe or unhealthy conditions, report them to a lifeguard or beach manager.