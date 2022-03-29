Charles County Lowers Flag In Honor Of Life Time Member & Past President Dean Klinger

Commissioner President Reuben Collins ordered county flag lowered half-staff effective immediately & returned to full-staff sunset on March 29, to honor 10th District Volunteer Fire Dept. lifetime member & past president Dean Klinger.

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – The Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department regrets to announce the passing of Life Member and Past-President Dean Klinger. Mr. Klinger joined our department in 1974, serving a total of 48 years. During his time with our department, Mr. Klinger served as the President from 1980-1982, and again from 1983 until 1992. He is the father of active Life Member and Past-Chief Wayne Klinger, and grandfather of current members Wayne “LT” Klinger Jr. and Madison Klinger. Funeral information as follows:

Visitation- Tuesday March 29, 2022 from 0900-1100 at Fire Station 8, Pisgah.

Service- Tuesday March 29, 2022 at 1100 hours at Fire Station 8.

Interment- Immediately following service, will take place at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

We are looking for assistance to cover the intersections for the procession. Any department that is available to assist should contact Chief Daniel Hudson at 240-320-7413.