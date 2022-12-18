LA PLATA, Md.– Charles County Orphans’ Court Judge William “Bill” Dotson quit on Nov. 30 following disciplinary allegations relating to his misuse of social media.

Dotson, who served as a judge of Charles County Orphans’ Court since 2020, was under investigation for using his power to advance his personal interests while engaging in a public partisan political discussion on social media, according to court documents.

In addition to joining the politically fueled discussion, Dotson was accused of improperly giving legal advice on social media, according to the charging documents.

Since Dotson resigned from the court, the commission withdrew its plans to hold a hearing on the allegation, which handles probate matters. However, the charges are still on the commission’s website.

Along with Dotson helping local businesses with his stature, the commission cited Dotson using his Facebook to help him to advertise hiring efforts for his business, according to the charging documents.

“Need laborers who can use an impact drill to work Saturday,” Dotson said in the post on Sep. 24, 2021. “PM (private message) me if you would like to make some extra money! I need help!”

These advertisements violated the code’s prohibition on judges lending the prestige of judicial office to advance the personal or economic interest of the judge or others or allow them to do so, according to court documents.

Also, in October 2021, Dotson posted comments on his Facebook page in the fall of 2021 endorsing then-President Donald Trump’s tariffs on foreign businesses as a way to support U.S. manufacturing, according to the commission’s charges.

“Did you know the former administration put tariffs on foreign goods which helped bring back manufacturing to the USA,” Dotson said in the post. “Today, in order to address supply chain issues, the Biden administration is removing those tariffs. Did you know that what that really means is that the administration is really just going back to sending USA manufacturing jobs out of the country.”

Dotson also posted comments in January criticizing the county council for treating COVID-19 as a pandemic rather than an endemic, the commission stated.

Then, in 2022, Dotson agreed with the commission to take specific actions including removing endorsements of businesses and charities as well as posts that advocate for political or legal issues.

After a review of Dotson’s Facebook on Aug. 25, the commission saw he still had the posts out for public view, according to court documents. This meant Dotson did not comply with the agreement and was subject to punishment, according to the charging documents.

The commission followed with its formal charges on Oct. 26 and gave Dotson 30 days to respond. Dotson resigned on Nov. 30.

Read the full charging document below:

