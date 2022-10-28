WHITE PLAINS, Md. — On October 27 at approximately 2:02 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Marshall Corner Road and Crain Highway in White Plains for the report of a serious crash involving a school bus.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the bus was occupied by seven students in addition to the bus driver.

All occupants of the bus appeared to be uninjured but were transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Charles County Public Schools Officials were on the scene assisting students.

There were four additional vehicles involved; several of the occupants in these vehicles were transported by ambulance with serious injuries, and one person was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call Corporal R. Brooks at 301-932-3056.

There was an additional unrelated crash involving a school bus in Waldorf on Crain Highway at Substation Road.

This crash involved two passenger cars and one school bus.

There were minor injuries reported in this crash.

This accident is under investigation by our Traffic Operations Unit.