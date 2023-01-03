Charles County Residents Welcome MedStar St. Mary’s First Baby Of 2023

​​LEONARDTOWN, Md. –A nurse in the Women’s Health & Family Birthing Center at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital has a new favorite number for 2023—one.

Jamie Peabody gave birth to the first baby of the New Year, a daughter, at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 1. The first child of Jamie and Jordan Gimler of Welcome, Maryland, Aspen weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 and ¾ inches long.

Jamie began working in the birthing center last July and said she was not nervous when she checked in to be induced on Friday, Dec. 30. Jordan, a steamfitter, and Jamie were in labor for approximately 32 hours waiting for baby Aspen to arrive.

Jamie says she has always wanted to work with babies and was excited to deliver her first child surrounded by her work family.

“All of the nurses were amazing,” said Jamie. “Everyone has been so sweet.”

