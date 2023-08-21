Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry Receives Bachelor Of Science Degree In Public Safety Administration

Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – According to a Facebook post by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, this spring, Sheriff Troy Berry achieved a significant milestone in his personal life and career by obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Safety Administration from the University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC).

He graduated from UMGC with honors, receiving the distinction of Summa Cum Laude.

In 1991, Berry started his higher education journey at the Charles County Community College – now the College of Southern Maryland – with a degree in Liberal Arts.

“Sheriff Berry continuously encourages education, not only to employees at the Sheriff’s Office but to the many students he meets and truly anyone who expresses an interest in advancing their education in a field of expertise or trade,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in a post.

“Education is the key to unlocking human potential along the road to success,” said Sheriff Berry.

