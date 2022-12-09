Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes 5 New Correctional Officers

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) celebrated the graduation of 11 correctional officers – 5 from Charles County – from the Corrections Entrance Level Training Program (CELTP), Session 68, at a ceremony held December 2 at Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland. The program requires each Correctional Officer to complete a ten-week Basic Corrections Academy, which exceeds the state minimum for all Correctional Officers working in local correctional facilities across Maryland.

“We’re very proud of all of these Officers for completing the academy, and grateful that they chose this particular career path,” said Charles County Detention Center Director Brandon Foster. “We welcome Charles County’s five newest Correctional Officers. We would also like to thank the Academy Staff for their dedication to providing top tier training to all of the officers who are entering our profession.”

During the graduation ceremony, SMCJA instructors presented awards to graduates who excelled in three categories: Josef Groves, from Charles County, received the Scholastic Achievement Award for earning a 98.07 percent grade point average, the highest in the class. Aaron Harrod, from Charles County, received the Physical Training Award, scoring 634 points out of 800, the highest in the class during PT tests administered at the beginning and end of the training program. Branden Mills, from St. Mary’s County, was honored with the Steve Allen Leadership Award, named after one of the original founders of the SMCJA who died of cancer several years ago.

The men and women of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office are proud to welcome our newest Correctional Officers to the CCSO family:

-Correctional Officer Josef Groves

-Correctional Officer Aaron Harrod

-Correctional Officer Ethan Kerth

-Correctional Officer Travis Mullins

-Correctional officer Jarrett Tutz

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA) in 2001 and has since earned the highest rating of Excellence. Established in 1658, the CCSO is one of the oldest law enforcement agencies in the United States. For more information, visit www.ccso.us.

