WALDORF, Md. – He buys Mega Millions and Powerball tickets nearly every week, a Southern Maryland resident told Lottery officials. The happy player was in Baltimore in the Lottery Winner’s Circle after claiming the biggest prize that his dedication to the jackpot games has so far delivered, a Powerball win good for $50,000.

“We’re still in shock, to be honest,” said the White Plains man, his wife nodding in agreement. The couple said they didn’t really celebrate when they saw the prize amount. “It was exciting, sure, but we just couldn’t believe it. We refused to accept that it was real until we were here, until the Lottery told us it was.”

The U.S. Air Force veteran bought his $10 Powerball ticket for the Dec. 4 drawing at Berry Country Market in Waldorf, choosing family birthdays to compose the winning combination. “I’ve been using these numbers for a long while now. Finally, they came through for me.”

The Charles County couple will use the $50,000 third-tier prize to fund several home improvement projects. Their lucky Lottery retailer, Berry County Market, can be found at 7485 Bensville Road.

The Powerball jackpot has continued to roll and is set at an estimated annuity of $500 million for the Wednesday, Dec. 13 drawing. The estimated cash option is $240.7 million.