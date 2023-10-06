INDIAN HEAD, Md. – A 65-year-old Charles County woman, who enjoys playing higher-priced scratch-offs, is now part of the Lottery’s big winners club. The retired human resources specialist recently claimed the first $100,000 top prize on the $30 $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off game.

The anonymous player, who selected the nickname “Uno” for publicity purposes, was in the Pisgah General Store in Indian Head earlier this week when she decided to get a scratch-off. The lucky lady said she prefers $20 and $30 games because, if she plays, she wants the chance to win big.

“I figure if I win, I really want to win something substantial,” said “Uno.” “And, just up the road, someone also won $100,000 playing this same game.”

“Uno” purchased just one $100,000 Ca$h instant ticket, scratched just the prize check area and scanned the instant ticket in the store. The message read that she was a $100,000 winner.

“I could not believe it,” she said. “I had to call over the manager to confirm it for me.”

The happy woman immediately called her husband to share the good news. He wanted to see the big win for himself, so she went home to show him the scratch-off.

“I was so excited,” said her husband. He accompanied “Uno” to Lottery headquarters in Baltimore to claim the prize. “I needed to see for myself exactly how she won.”

After researching what to do next, the parents of four and grandparents of six scheduled an appointment and were the first to claim a $100,000 prize in the game.

“Uno” knows exactly what she wants to do with her winnings. She shared with Lottery officials that she is going to pay off her car and put some of the funds into savings to benefit her family.

The Lottery retailer that sold the top-prize winning scratch-off gets to share in all of the excitement. Pisgah General Store located at 7015 Poorhouse Road in Indian Head will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for its role in “Uno’s” win.

The $100,000 Ca$h game, which just went on sale in September with 65 $100,000 top prizes, has 63 remaining. Lots of other prizes are up for grabs, including 38 $5,000 prizes and many others ranging from $30 to $500.