Charles Edward Haydon, 91, of Ridge, Maryland, passed away on January 3, 2023 at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on October 23, 1931 in Washington, D.C. to the late Howard Wayland Haydon and Dorothy (Boswell) Haydon.

Charles married his loving wife Jeanne on September 20, 1952. They have shared 70 years of marriage. He was employed as a Supervisor for over 40 years at the Pepco Power Company and retired in 1988. Charlie was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son and brother. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved fishing, hunting and water skiing with his jeans on in the summertime. He took great pride in keeping his lawn in pristine shape. He was a member of the Moose Lodge. The most important thing was his family and he enjoyed spending time with them and playing with his grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne. his daughter, Charlene Friday (Roger) of Lake Alfred, Florida, his three grandchildren, Ronald Funkhouser and wife Melissa of Ridge, Maryland, Charles Funkhouser and wife Kara of Roxana, Delaware, Tabitha Health and husband Christopher of Earleville, Maryland and one great-grandchild, McKenna Funkhouser of Roxana, Delaware along with his brother Howard Haydon of Maryland and his sister, Carole Wilson of Virginia and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his daughter Diana Haydon.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Lions Camp Merrick paypal.me/LionsCampMerrick

