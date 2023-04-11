Charles Frank Brandstetter, 79, of Aquasco, MD, passed away on April 4, 2023, at home after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Florence Canter Brandstetter.

Charles was predeceased by his parents, Phillip and Covey Lilly Brandstetter, daughter Angela F. Brandstetter, and Lisa M. Brandstetter, brothers Clifford (Tibby) Brandstetter, Bobby (Ruth) Brandstetter, Ross Brandstetter, Richard Brandstetter, sisters Jean (George) Burns, Pat Critchley, and Ann Williams.

He is survived by his daughter Sheila Greer (Rick), brothers Roger (Linda) Brandstetter, Chuck (Sona) Brandstetter, Dean Adkins, sisters Joyce Critchley and Barbara (Mike) O’Conners. Grandchildren Russell Brandstetter (Emily) Schyan Brandstetter, Tabitha Greer, sisters in law, Esther Canter, Joycelyn Dalton, Carolyn Brandstetter, and brother-in-law, Alfred Critchley. He is also survived by numerous loving nieces and nephews with special nephew Jimmy Brandstetter (Judy) in caregiving in his last days. Many special memories were also made with Ronnie Brandstetter over the years.

Charles worked as a golf course superintendent and in golf maintenance for many years. He enjoyed being on the water crabbing, farming and gardening.

Pallbearers will be Russell Brandstetter, Jimmy Brandstetter, Sr., Ronnie Brandstetter, Jimmy Brandstetter, Jr., George Burns, and Hilton Pickeral.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm with prayers at 7:00 pm. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 am at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd, Waldorf, MD 20601.

