Charles Henry Bean, “Pop”, 73, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on January 22, 2024 in Hollywood, MD. Born on March 26, 1950 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of the late Henrietta Bean and the late W. Benjamin Bean. Charles was the loving husband of the late Linda Bean, whom he married on January 8, 1972 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded him in death on September 6, 2019. He is survived by his children, Charles Brian Bean of Leonardtown, MD, Sean Bean (Kelley) of Hollywood, MD, Jamie Bean of Hollywood, MD, and Stacy Hull (Jason) of Hollywood, MD, his siblings, William Bean of Hollywood, MD, E. Betty Peterson of GA, Eileen Lang of Hollywood, MD, Lois Russell of Hollywood, MD, Ernest Bean of Hollywood, MD, and Leo Bean of Hollywood, MD, Leonard Bean of Hollywood, MD, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Guy, Bert Bean, and Jack Bean.

Charles was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and was a Stone Mason for the Architect of the Capitol for 32 years, retiring on February 28, 2010. He served in the U.S. Army from October 1, 1969 to September 7, 1971, during which time he was stationed at Fort Sam in Houston, TX and served in the Vietnam War. Charles earned the Nation Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Air Medal, Bronze Star, and Expert Badge (Rifle).

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 1, 2024 at 10:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Ammon Ripple officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be C. Brian Bean, Sean Bean, Jamie Bean, Joshua Bean, Jason Hull, and Connor Bean. Honorary pallbearers will be Caden Hull, Harper Hull, Kristen Bean, Madelyn Bean, Maci Bean, Morgen Gadbois, and Stacy Hull.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.