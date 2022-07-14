CHARLOTTE HALL, Md. – On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, members of The Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department Outreach Committee presented to the residents of Charlotte Hall Veterans Home fifty (50) dignity bibs and ninety (90) lapghans.

The Auxiliary also donated a hat for each resident in a previous year.

The ALVFD Outreach Committee was created to aid the Maryland State Firemen’s Association Cancer Support initiatives. The Cancer Support team assists any Maryland Firefighter, Paramedic, or EMT and their household who are battling cancer, including the giving of “Bags of Hope”.

Each bag is filled with items to help the patient feel more comfortable and make their days a little easier. The Auxiliary regularly makes and donates items for these bags.

As the pandemic emerged in early 2020, the Auxiliary went to work making over 3,000 face masks that were donated to anyone in the community in need.

The Auxiliary of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department is always looking for new members.

We meet on the 1st Thursday of each month at 7:00pm, upstairs at the firehouse.

Stop by to talk to our members or email at auxiliary@lvfd1.org and find out how to become involved in giving back to our great community.