Chesapeake Beach To Eliminate Public Boat Ramp Fees

March 18, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – During the March 17th Town Council meeting the Chesapeake Beach Town Council unanimously approved the elimination of Town owned public ramp fees for Town, County and State of Maryland residents. The Town receives significant funding to make repairs to the public boat ramps and maintain the Fishing Creek Channel from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Waterway Improvement Fund providing recreational boater access to the Chesapeake Bay. Councilwoman Dr. Valerie Beaudin made the motion to reduce the fees, seconded by Councilman Gregory Morris, all in favor, the motion passes. The FY23 Schedule of Fees setting the ramps will go into effect on April 6, 2022.

“Through our partnership with the State of Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Town is able to provide a recreational amenity through (6) six public boat ramps with ADA accessibility. We value the economic development impact the ramps provide to our local tackle shops, restaurants and businesses and look forward to continuing to host Maryander boaters in the Town of Chesapeake Beach”, stated Mayor Patrick “Irish” Mahoney.