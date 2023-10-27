CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. – NOTICE OF BOARD OF APPEALS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, October 30, 2023 beginning at 7:00 p.m on Case #2023-23 at the Chesapeake Beach Town Hall and live-streamed on the Town’s channel here. This hearing is a continuation of the September 19, 2023 Board of Appeals hearing pertaining to Case #2023-03.

Case #2023-03 – to consider an application from Rod & Reel, Inc./Donovan Estates, LLC of 4160 Mears Avenue, Chesapeake Beach, MD, for a Decision on Interpretation or Alleged Error to Article VI, §290-23; §290-31 A(1) & (6) of the Chesapeake Beach Zoning Ordinance; and C-309, C-310, and C-311 of the Chesapeake Beach Town Charter. The Applicant requests the Chesapeake Beach Zoning Board of Appeals to “order the Zoning Administrator and Planning and Zoning Commission (to) immediately commence and prioritize the processing and review of the relevant site plans submitted by Rod & Reel, Inc./Donovan Estates, LLC and that the Zoning Administrator and Planning and Zoning Commission be ordered to apply the Zoning ordinances in effect as of January 29, 2021, when the applications were submitted, and for such other and further relief as the nature of their cause requires”.

Public Records Related to Case #2023-03:

Applicant Submission to the Board of Appeals: To view the Applicant’s submission please click here.

Applicant Submitted Renderings and Town Generated Map of proposed project locations: To view the locations of the projects listed in Exhibit A please click here. The color rendering for each project was supplied by the applicant as part of the original project submittals but have not been reviewed or approved by the Town.

September 19, 2023 Public Hearing Recording: To view the meeting recording please click here.

Applicant Exhibits: To view the applicants exhibits presented during the September 19, 2023 hearing please click here.