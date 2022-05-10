LUSBY, Md. – At the annual meeting awards ceremony of the Maryland Rural Water Association (MRWA) held in Ocean City, Md on May 4th, the Chesapeake Ranch Water Company (CRWC) received two prestigious awards.

MRWA supports several hundred small and medium sized water and waste-water utilities throughout Maryland providing professional training and technical assistance as well as advocacy for funding and regulatory matters.

The first award was to Warren (Ned) Prince, who was recognized by the MRWA as Water Operations Specialist of the Year for his dedicated and skillful project management and supervision for his 32 years of service to the community, specifically during the recent Covid pandemic.

Mr. Prince is the Chief Operating Officer of the CRWC, and supervises the acquisition, installation, and operation of the company’s infrastructure, as well as training subordinate staff.

The CRWC also won MRWA’s prestigious statewide “Toasting the Tap” Water Tasting Competition.

In this contest, meeting attendees and State officials sampled water from pitchers marked only with a number and submitted a ballot for the pitcher they judged to have the best tasting water. The CRWC’s entry received the most votes as the best tasting water among the finalists.

As a result, the CRWC will have the honor of being the Maryland entry in the National “Toasting the Tap” contest held by the National Rural Water Association next February in Washington, DC.

CRWC provides water and fire protection service in an unincorporated area in Lusby, Md with a population of 9500.