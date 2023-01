NEWBURG, Md. – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 12:39 p.m., crews were dispatched to the scene of an ATV accident in the area of Rock Point Road in Newburg.

Crews arrived on scene and discovered a 13-year-old male patient unconscious and unresponsive.

The Maryland State Police Aviation have pre-launched Trooper 7 to respond to the incident. A landing zone has been established and patient is being transported to Children’s National Medical Center.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com