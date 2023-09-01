Child Injured In 3 Vehicle Collision On Three Notch Road 

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 1, 2023 at approximately 9:00 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road at the intersection of Baptist Church Road.

Upon arrival, crews found three vehicles on the side of the roadway with one minor occupant injured. The minor patient was transported by an ambulance with a parent on board to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. One care refusal was signed on the scene.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

