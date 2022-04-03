LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Have you struggled with your child’s car seat? Learn tips for car seat success when you meet one-on-one with a Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician, including St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Register today for a free appointment at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b094aa5a92aa5f49-stmarys Registration is required to participate.

Installation will take place at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad at 21685 FDR Boulevard in Lexington Park between 10:30 am and 1:30 pm that day.