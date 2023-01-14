Chris & Mark ‘Get Real’ On How To Achieve Your Goals In 2023

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On this week’s episode of The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” the hosts discuss their opinions on the power of affirmations for achieving your goals.

Every January, Chris Hill works with his real estate coach on visioning and goal setting for the upcoming year. One of the exercises his team does is picking a word they want to represent their year.

“Sometimes it is about self-awareness and things you want to make yourself,” Chris explained.

In light of the conversation, Mark decided that this year his word would be “double.”

“Double to me is, I want to double the business. I want to double my effort while I’m at work. I want to double my influence while I’m with my friends. I want to double the time spent with my kids. I want to go into the year with twice the amount of effort and ultimately get twice the results,” Mark responded.

Both Chris and Mark have different ways of sticking to their goals. Chris shared his experiences of finding a fresh start by cleaning out workspaces of unnecessary items to shed anything holding him back.

Mark’s go-to method of jump-starting goals is called the seven boxes of life.

“On one side, you start with where you are at now. So it’s what are your struggles, or what are you struggling with now for all of the seven boxes,” Mark went into detail, “So you go through work, money, family, spiritually, self, friends, and love life. It’s a visual to show where your life is at, and we roll it over to where you want to be.”

Mark shared with Chris that he keeps a whiteboard with his seven boxes behind the bathroom sink so he can look at it every day.

“I used to write daily affirmations. When I started in this business, things were a challenge for me,” Chris said. “I wrote ten times every day, three affirmations, so I wrote thirty times every day. One of them was, ‘I drive a professional black sedan.’ Because I wanted a new car, I couldn’t afford a new car, so that was my affirmation. In November of that year, I won a new car. So I truly believe that affirmations are the way to go. That vision.”

Throughout the episode, Chris and Mark shared their experiences and methods of visualizing the future they seek.

“For any of your goals or dreams, the real question is, what is it going to take,” Mark encouraged.

Chris and Mark ended the episode by encouraging viewers to email The BayNet at partnerships@thebaynet.com to receive a copy of their goal-setting tools.

The “Get Real with Chris & Mark” Podcast premieres a new episode every Friday at noon. Watch this week’s episode here: https://youtu.be/DM2F32ygMzc

_

Once a week, Century 21 New Millennium Realtors Chris Hill and Mark Frisco ‘Get Real’ with topics surrounding life in Southern Maryland while showcasing local business tastings and highlighting hidden gems in the area.

You can watch or listen to previous episodes at: www.thebaynet.com/podcasts

If you’ve got a great podcast idea or an awesome business you want to be mentioned, email us at partnerships@thebaynet.com. We’d love to hear more about it!