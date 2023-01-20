Chris & Mark ‘Get Real’ On Programs Helping Youth In Need

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Every week on “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” the hosts ‘Get Real’ about a topic within the local community. This week they ‘Got Real’ with BJ Hall about his nonprofit and how the community can come together to support our youth in need.

BJ Hall is the president of “Rebel 1, Reach Back & Lift 1” and also serves as president of the St. Mary’s County Branch National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Unit 7025.

Hall’s nonprofit, “Rebel 1, Reach Back & Lift 1,” created the “Youth in Aviation Program,” which helps youth in need to obtain their private pilot’s license.

After Hall explained his background and nonprofit to Chris & Mark, the conversation sparked other ideas of what a program like “Reach Back & Lift 1” can do for our community.

“My passion is always trying to figure out how I can help other people,” said Mark. “I see so many different things you can do with what you’ve got there. That platform can be so many things. Right now, it’s an aviation piece, but we could do a real estate version of that.”

“Yeah, there are so many things we could do. So many opportunities,” replied Chris, “We have so many people in Southern Maryland that could really Reach Back & Lift 1.”

Hall mentioned that the community hub on Great Mills Road is a great place to start connecting people, both providing and seeking resources.

“What they’ve done is brought a lot of groups together, and one of the things that they are trying to do is look at the economic development side of public health,” explained Hall.

“They have a mentor program, and they contracted out to Kaprece James from Charles County. She started “Stella Girls.” She’s reaching out to a lot of people here in the county trying to get more mentors on her team here in St. Mary’s,” he continued.

