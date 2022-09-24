Christmas in April volunteers are constructing a ramp for a disabled veteran.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Christmas in April Calvert County is accepting applications for its 2023 program until September 30, 2022.

The goal of this non-profit, all volunteer organization is to allow homeowners to live in warmth, safety, and independence.

The home must be located in Calvert County and all homeowners must live in the house.

“Overwhelming support from the community , including dedicated volunteers and numerous individuals, businesses, churches, and organizations make all of this work possible,” Carolyn D. Mohler, one of the organizers said.

Last year, 43 homeowners benefitted from this service. Applications may be found on the website at www.christmasinaprilcalvertcounty.org and may be submitted online.

Applications are also located at the senior centers, the churches, and the libraries.

For more information, call Christmas in April at 410-535-9044.

Christmas in April*Calvert County, Inc. is a United Way Member Agency, which helps disabled and elderly homeowners, families with children, and veterans who live in and own their house and cannot afford to pay for home repairs.

Christmas in April works all year to repair dozens of houses on the last Saturday of April. Emergency repairs and follow-up work are done throughout the year.

Christmas in April*Calvert County, Inc. has been assisting homeowners in need since 1991. We work all year to get ready for that special day. Once a home is referred, a home visit is made by the house selection committee. A determination is made whether the house meets the eligibility criteria and can be repaired by Christmas in April.

By January the houses are selected, and volunteers are matched with work requirements on each house. Our volunteers include licensed carpenters, plumbers, and electricians, but the majority of people, who are not housing experts, work under the supervision of a house captain; as a handyman, painting, cleaning, and/or doing yard work because they want to make a difference.

All the work is done to provide a safer, comfortable home. We replace windows, doors, and heating systems; and add insulation. We build ramps for the disabled. We insulate and replace windows and doors, including storm doors.

We rebuild entrances, decks, stairs, bathroom and kitchen floors, replace joists, repair plumbing, repair roofs, and help with the replacement of septic systems. We paint the inside and outside of houses.

Because of the extent of work and the funds available, some houses require work over several years.