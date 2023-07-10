Christmas Tree Shops
NORTHBROOK, Il. – Going Out of Business sales have commenced across all remaining Christmas Tree Shops store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources.

At the Going Out of Business sales, shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 50 percent off the lowest ticketed prices throughout the store, with all Christmas and other holiday items being 50% OFF the lowest ticketed prices. In addition to holiday items and décor, these stores offer a huge selection of home décor, furniture, gifts and so much more, including popular brands, now at even lower prices. New Merchandise will be arriving throughout the sale.

From furniture to seasonal decor, housewares to gifts, food and drinks to paper and party goods–your Christmas Tree Shops store has it all to help celebrate both special occasions and everyday living at a great value! Whether you’re searching for the best deals on holiday decorations, trend-right home decor, gourmet treats, party supplies or great gifts…you’ll be thrilled to discover all this and more at your store. Find big bargains on all your favorite things…its Christmas savings in July!

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final during this store closing event.

Store Closing Locations
AddressCityStateZip
15 Backus Ave. Danbury CT06810
120 Hale Road  Manchester CT06040
220 Indian River Road  Orange CT06477
824 Hartford Turnpike  Waterford CT06385
5450 Brandywine Parkway Brandywine DE19803
19563 Coastal Hwy  Rehoboth Beach DE19971
130 East Altamonte Drive Altamonte Springs FL32701
8020 Mediterranean Drive  Estero FL33928
8801-7 Southside Blvd.  Jacksonville FL32256
147 N Cattleman Road Sarasota FL34243
239 Robert C Daniel Pkwy Augusta GA30909
1230 N US Hwy 31  Greenwood IN46142
5851 North Grape Road  Mishawaka IN46545
1336 Hansel Ave  Florence KY41042
15 Stockwell Drive  Avon MA02322
340 Patriots Place  Foxboro MA02035
39 Holyoke Street Holyoke MA01040
655 Route 132  Hyannis MA02601
28-34 Broadway, Rt. 1 South Lynnfield MA01940
1298 Worcester Street  Natick MA01760
1505 South Washington Street  North Attleboro MA02760
65 Faunce Corner Road North Dartmouth MA02747
 10 S Orleans Rd Orleans MA02653
296 Old Oak Street  Pembroke MA02359
1000 Boston Turnpike  Shrewsbury MA01545
177 Middlesex Ave. Somerville MA02145
425 Main Street  West Dennis MA02670
17151 Cole Road  Hagerstown MD21740
2925 Festival Way  Waldorf MD20601
42 Whitten Road Augusta ME04330
46 Springer Drive Bangor ME04401
490 Payne Road  Scarborough ME04074
23869 Eureka Road  Taylor MI48180
13361 Hall Road  Utica MI48315
2053 Skibo Road Fayetteville NC28314
1210 Bridford Pkwy East  Greensboro NC27407
41 Gusabel Ave.  Nashua NH03063
1584 White Mt. Highway  North Conway NH03860
100 Durgin Lane  Portsmouth NH03801
92 Cluff Crossing Road Route 28 Salem NH03079
479 Rt. 70 East Brick NJ08723
365 Route 202/206  Bridgewater NJ08807
2130 Route 70 West  Cherry Hill NJ08002
1775 Deptford Center Road  Deptford NJ08096
100 Trotters Way  Freehold NJ07728
230 Consumers Square  Mays Landing NJ08330
300 Ikea Drive  Paramus NJ07652
327 Mount Hope Avenue  Rockaway NJ07866
350 Route 22 West  Springfield NJ07081
1728 US Route 46  Woodland Park NJ07424
1425 Central Avenue  Albany NY12205
1701 Niagara Falls Blvd Suite 500  Amherst NY14228
1150 The Arches Circle  Deer Park NY11729
393 North Central Ave.  Hartsdale NY10530
420 Harry L Drive  Johnson City NY13790
1100 North Galleria Drive  Middletown NY10941
132 Northern Lights Plaza  North Syracuse NY13212
1895 South Rd Poughkeepsie NY12601
1791 Old Country Rd CR58  Riverhead NY11901
790 Jefferson Rd. Rte 252  Rochester NY14623
85 Bricktown Way Staten Island NY10309
2264 Miamisburg Centerville Road Dayton OH45459
916 Airport Center Drive  Allentown PA18109
2088 Interchange Road  Erie PA16565
4001 Shoppes Blvd.  Moosic PA18507
4690 High Pointe Blvd. Swatara PA17111
2935 Concord Road  York PA17402
99 East Main Road  Middletown RI02842
Route 2, 300 Quaker Lane  Warwick RI02886
1117 Woodruff Road  Greenville SC29607
9819 West Broad Street  Glen Allen VA23228
100 Cypress Street  Williston VT05495

Find a store near you: https://stores.christmastreeshops.com

About Christmas Tree Shops
Christmas Tree Shops operates in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You’ll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you’re hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less. 

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources:  Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world’s preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.  

