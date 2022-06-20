Photo from Civil Air Patrol Cadet Program (https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/cadets)

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Does your teenage child have an avid interest in aerospace, rocket science, or STEM?

Do they ever talk to you about their ambitions to one day be a member of the United States Air Force?

If so, the Wing Cadet Program run by the Civil Air Patrol might be the perfect experience for them.

According to their website, the CAP Cadet Program was founded in 1942 and currently has around 25,000 total members.

These young leaders are given the chance to participate in a variety of engaging activities, such as flying an aircraft, learning military logistics, contributing to humanitarian causes, attending air shows and Memorial Day Parades, search and rescue exercises, and much more.

Cadets are also allowed to sign up for encampment, an education program for first-year cadets held throughout the year to educate them in a variety of fields as well as teach them more about themselves.

At the encampment, cadets will develop leadership skills and attend classes to learn about aviation, space, technology, and STEM.

The camp will also help them to be more physically fit and exercise more often.

Of course, one of the biggest reasons that cadets love this program is that they get to fly a plane or a small aircraft.

The study of aviation is one of the cornerstones of the program and teaches CAP cadets the basics of flight through class activities, text, and orientational and formal flight training.

Cadets who complete required courses and objectives are even eligible to attend flight academies to further hone their skills.

For more info on the CAP Cadet Program, feel free to visit https://www.gocivilairpatrol.com/programs/cadets.

