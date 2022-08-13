Class 161 Graduates From The United States Naval Test Pilot School

New graduates from the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School pose for a graduation photo in a school hangar at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, Aug. 5. Twenty-nine Class 161 graduates successfully completed the 11-month course to receive designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers. (U.S. Navy photo)

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.–The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) held a graduation ceremony for Class 161 on Aug. 5.

Twenty-nine students successfully completed the intense 11-month course of instruction and received their designations as Engineering Developmental Test Pilots, Test Flight Officers, and Test Engineers.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department. Graduates included members of the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force; students from Australia, Canada, Finland, Germany, and Italy; and civil service engineers from the Department of the Navy.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Class Ben Bailey received the Commander Willie McCool Outstanding Student award for the top performing student in the categories of academics, flight performance, and technical report writing.

Navy Lt. Chris Padgett received the award for the best final report.

Navy Lt. Cmdr. James Kobyra received the Capt. Syd Sherby Leadership Award, named after the founder of the test pilot training division, now USNTPS.

The Syd Sherby Award recognizes the student who displays exemplary leadership in the class.

Twenty students completed the requirements for the engineering test pilot course, while six students completed the engineering test flight officer course, and three students fulfilled the requirements for the test project engineer course.

USNTPS trains pilots and engineers for development, test, and evaluation of aircraft. USNTPS is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, test wing under Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Patuxent River, Maryland.

NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation.