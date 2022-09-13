Clements Cuties Hosts 10th Annual Softball Game For Local Children Battling Cancer

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Clements Cuties hosted its annual over-30 Women’s All-Stars softball game to raise money for five local children battling childhood cancer this past weekend.

They held the game to galvanize the St. Mary’s community to help offset the financial burden that the families of these children face.

“One thing about St. Mary’s county is that it takes care of itself, and their own,” Ricky Ryce, the program director, told TheBayNet.com. “In a lot of cases, one parent has to take a leave of absence from their job because of all the trips they have to make to go back and forth from the hospitals. It really puts a financial burden on them.”

But, here are the five children the game is all for:

Willow Dexter is a 6-year-old diagnosed with acute B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia when she was 5-years-old. Despite taking daily medications, having her port punctured, and receiving chemotherapy, Willow loves to play outside with her friends.

Daniel Hamer is a 6-year-old diagnosed with renal blastoma in June 2021. He has gone through intense chemotherapy and radiation, and he will have oral chemotherapy for another two years. Daniel loves to play football with his three brothers, play t-ball, ride his bike and go to the playground.

Myla Ashton is a 10-year-old diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblastic Leukemia in May 2018, and her 17-year-old sister, Haley, was diagnosed with the same in February 2022.

Myla is a 5th grader at Duke Elementary School and enjoys being a part of clubs. Haley is a senior at Leonardtown High School, and she is co-captain of the dance team and a member of other clubs.

Lakelyn Draheim is a 4-year-old diagnosed with stage four diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma which is a highly aggressive stage 4 brain cancer, in January 2022. She has completed 30 rounds of radiation and had brain surgery to place a shunt because of fluid on her brain.

Before her diagnosis, Lakelyn enjoyed dancing, gymnastics, and camping.

The Women’s League All-Star game was played at 1 p.m., before the Cuties’ arrival, and then, the Cuties Parade began at 4 p.m.

Along with the game, there were food, drinks, ice cream, raffles, live auctions, 50/50, and live entertainment including Donald Quade and the Revival Band. The band played after the game at the Back Road Inn Pavillion.

Clements Cuties estimates that they raised $32,000 in funds for the five children from the softball game alone, according to Ryce. The foundation will also have a golf tournament on Oct. 28.

For those who don’t know, a group of male softball players who would dress as women and play softball games for charities in the 1970s formed Clements Cuties.

The foundation is often known for giving out scholarships to sick children. The annual softball game mimicked the original game that kicked off the foundation, but the men faced women over 30 as their opponents.

For more information on Clements Cuties, check out their website by clicking here.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com

View all photos below: