Clinton Man Wins $30,000 Top Prize Playing His First Scratch-Off

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A Prince George’s County scratch-off novice enjoyed beginner’s luck recently, winning $30,000 on the new Frogger scratch-off.

The 19-year-old said he simply had the urge to purchase a scratch-off. “I felt lucky that day. Something was telling me to play,” he explained.

The Clinton resident scanned his $3 instant ticket’s prize check area while at National Harbor Exxon in Ft. Washington and saw that he won the game’s top prize. He said he quietly celebrated his win.

“I tried to keep it in, but I did smile a little,” he told Lottery officials with a laugh.

The lucky player said he is undecided on how he will spend the prize. In his spare time, he likes to play video games and has played a modern version of the classic Frogger video game.

The seller of the winning ticket also benefits. The Prince George’s County retailer located at 8005 Indian Head Highway in Ft. Washington will receive a $300 bonus for selling the $30,000 top-prize winning instant ticket.

This is the second $30,000 winner since the game went on sale on March 20. Four top prizes are still unclaimed. The game is loaded with other prizes, too, ranging from $3 to $1,000, and includes a second-chance promotion that will award three Frogger home arcade machines. The promotion’s entry deadline is May 22.