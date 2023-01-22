Clinton Man Wins First $50,000 Prize In THE GAME OF LIFE Game

CLINTON, Md. – A Clinton resident who loves to play THE GAME OF LIFE™ scratch-off saw his loyalty rewarded with the first $50,000 prize in the game.

The anonymous Prince George’s County player is calling himself “Maarten Man” after the country of St. Maarten.

The scratch-off fan was home playing the game and started to see good results as he scratched off the $20 instant ticket. “I was shocked and had to keep double-checking to make sure it was a winner,” he said.

An information technology professional, “Maarten Man” plans to place most of the money into his savings account and set aside some funds for his motorcycle hobby.

“Maarten Man” added that he played the game multiple times when the scratch-off was released on Oct. 17, 2022. He took a break but decided to give the popular scratch-off another try while visiting Clinton Crossings Exxon at 8915 Woodyard Road in Clinton.

“I looked on the Lottery website to see which games had the most prizes left,” explained “Maarten Man.” “I was surprised that one of those games was THE GAME OF LIFE.”

He is correct as many prizes remain unclaimed. All five top prizes of $1,000,000 are available.

“Maarten Man” is the first $50,000 winner, but five more $50,000 prizes are still awaiting discovery along with nine $10,000 third-tier prizes and 26 $5,000 prizes.