Close To 3,000 People Honor Fallen Firefighter Brice Trossbach

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – On Thursday, July 6, 2023, close to 3,000 people attended the funeral service for Brice C. Trossbach, 25, which took place at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Trossbach, a Naval District Fire Fighter at NAS Patuxent River, was tragically killed during a house fire in Leonardtown on June 27, 2023.

During the service, Trossbach’s former Fire Chiefs gave their remarks on his dedication and heroism.

Following the service, a procession of apparatus was led from Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department to the Naval Air Station Patuxent River, the Trossbach Family Farm, Bay District Fire Department, and Leonardtown Fire Department. The procession ended at Charles Memorial Garden for a graveside service.

