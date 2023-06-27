Firefighter Dies After Floor Collapses In Leonardtown House Fire

UPDATE – According to recent reports, the injured firefighter, whose identity has not been disclosed, has sadly passed away due to the injuries sustained.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A firefighter was injured battling a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in Leonardtown. Fire and rescue personnel responded to a structure fire on Deer Wood Park Drive in the area of Deer Run Court on June 27, 2023 at approximately 4:06 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a home engulfed in smoke and flames. Firefighters entered the home to extinguish the fire, but a mayday was sounded for a missing firefighter on the first floor. The firefighter was later found in the basement, covered in debris with no movement. Crews were able to gain access to the injured firefighter and were carrying him out.

Two MEDEVAC’s were requested and awaited at Leonardtown Middle School. Intersections to Leonardtown Middle School were requested to be closed.

The injured firefighter was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital by ambulance. Heavy equipment was brought to the scene to remove parts of the structure.

As members of the first alarm responders became fatigued, second alarm responders took over the scene. Firefighters from St. Mary’s, Charles, Calvert, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties responded to the scene.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate the incident further. As firefighters remain on the scene, the public is advised to use caution in the area.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com