COLD CASE: Who Shot Twan?

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Three years ago, Antoine Jamal Bowman was murdered in Lexington Park. On August 22, 2020 at 12:23am, the Emergency Control Center received several 911 calls reporting shots fired, with one person shot, at an apartment parking lot in the 2100 block of Ronald Drive in Lexington Park.

Your deputies located Antione Jamal “Twan” Bowman (age 22) in a grassy area in the parking lot of the complex. He was unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.

Deputies and EMS personnel attempted live-saving measures, but Twan was pronounced dead at 12:48am. During a neighborhood canvas, numerous shell casings were located on the ground. Deputies continue to actively pursue all leads in this murder.

Twan now rests at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown. GOT A TIP? CALL OR EMAIL Detective Corporal Tyler Payne at (301) 475-4200 ext 8010 or Tyler.Payne@stmaryscountymd.gov.

CLICK AND MESSAGE us anonymously! www.cityprotect.com/forms/stmarysmd.com/anonymous CALL CrimeSolvers! 301-475-3333. TEXT CrimeSolvers! 274637 – enter Tip239

CrimeSolvers NEVER asks you for your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.