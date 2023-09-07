Collision Involving Boom Truck In Morganza Sends One To Trauma Center

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On September 7, 2023 at around 3:37 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to Fair Hill Street near Point Lookout Road in Morganza to respond to a vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, crews discovered that a Ford Mustang and a McKenzie Contracting tree removal service boom truck had collided, causing one person to be injured. The occupant was evaluated by EMS at the scene and then taken to UM Capital Region Trauma Center by ground transportation.

Photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

