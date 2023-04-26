Janice Hummel of the PRQG

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Be sure to stop by the Lexington Park Library during the months of April and May, 2023!

A limited-run display of over 20 handcrafted quilts created by members of the Pax River Quilters’ Guild are featured at the Library Gallery.

Participating artists include Donna Bradburn, Joyce Danaher, Theresa Harger, Janice Hummel, Jean Illingworth, Pat Merrill, Deb Milton, Jean Moulds, Joan Shimski, and Tammy Tilghman.

“The Pax River Quilters’ Guild (PRQG) was formed in 1992 to promote cooperation and the exchange of ideas among quilters and to further the education and skills of our members. We are a 501c 3 non-profit organization promoting and engaging in philanthropic activities by making and donating quilts for various organizations such has Quilts of Valor, Project Linus, Hospice of St. Mary’s and Charlotte Hall Veterans home to name a few.

Beautiful Quilts on Display!

Membership is open to anyone regardless of race, creed, sex or national origin who is interested in furthering their knowledge of quilting.”

Admission to the Gallery, located near the main desk of the Lexington Park Library, is free! Visit the St. Mary’s County Library website for current days and hours of operation.

The library is located at 21677 FDR Blvd, Lexington Park, MD, 20653

Lexington Park Library phone number: (301) 863-8188

The Lexington Park Library Gallery pays tribute to the late Candy Cummings who had a vision to create a community exhibit space for the display and appreciation of the works of local artists. In 2005, the Candy Cummings Art Gallery was created, bringing a vision to reality!

Links of interest:

Pax River Quilters’ Guild

St. Mary’s County Library

Photo credit for images above: Caitlin Wakefield of St. Mary’s County Arts Council.

Photos below have been provided by the Pax River Quilters Guild. These pieces (plus more!) are part of this amazing two-month exhibit.

“Butterfly” by Janice Hummel “Loch Ness” by Deb Milton “Butterflies” by Jean Moulds “Sailboat Landscape” by Jean Moulds “Landscape” by Joyce Danaher “Bunnies” by Pat Merrill “Red Shoes” by Tammy Tilghman “Falling Leaves” by Jean Illingworth “Sailboats” by Jean Illingworth “Happy Villages” by Donna Bradburn “Happy Villages” by Janice Hummel “Christmas Tree” by Jean Illingworth “Miniature” by Joan Shimski “Rainbow Dresden” by Tammy Tilghman “Silk Circles” by Janice Hummel “Fishes” by Pat Merrill “Bird” by Joan Shimski “Folded Flowers” by Theresa Harger “Sand Castles” by Joan Shimski “Hearts All Around” by Theresa Harger “Navy” by Pat Merrill “Houses” by Pat Merrill