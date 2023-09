PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County State’s Attorney’s Office, in cooperation with the Sheriff’s Office, now has the use of a comfort dog to assist crime victims and witnesses when they are required to come to court.

The dog, named “Dougall,” is available on a case-by-case basis to provide emotional support to individuals who have experienced a traumatic or tragic event.

He is particularly effective with victims of child abuse. “Dougall” is trained and certified to provide this service.