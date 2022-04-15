WASHINGTON — It has only been a few months since Washington got its new name, and the organization has found itself in another scandal.

The House Oversight Committee is investigating the Washington Commanders for purposely withholding ticket revenue meant to be shared with the rest of the league while failing to refund up to $5 million in security deposits to fans.

“We are writing to share evidence concerning business practices by the Washington Commanders uncovered during the Committee’s ongoing investigation into workplace misconduct at the team,” Members of the House Oversight Committee said in a letter to the Federal Trade Commission.

“Evidence obtained by the Committee, including emails, documents, and statements from former employees, indicate senior executives and the team’s owner, Daniel Snyder, may have engaged in a troubling, long-running, and potentially unlawful pattern of financial conduct that victimized thousands of team fans and the National Football League (NFL).”

Aside from ethical reasons, this is an issue because NFL teams must give 40% of their net home ticket sales to the league, which it distributes among the other 31 teams.

Additionally, the letter claims the Commanders retained nearly $5 million in security deposits for up to 2,000 customers since 2016.

Since 1997, Washington has required fans to enter into multi-year leases for certain premium seats. The deposits were mandated to be returned within 30 days.

After Snyder purchased the team in 1999, executives directed employees to make it difficult for customers to get their deposits back, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

Last year, the House Oversight Committee started investigating the Commanders after 650,000 emails were reviewed as part of an investigation into sexual harassment claims by former employees. However, the committee expanded its investigation to financial improprieties.

“While the focus of our investigation remains the Commanders’ toxic work environment, I hope the FTC will review this troubling financial conduct and determine whether further action is necessary,” said Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney in a press release.

The Washington Commanders have denied all allegations.

