Commissioners Congratulate The Huntingtown Hurricanes 9U D-1 Championship Team

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners congratulated the Huntingtown Hurricanes 9U D-1 team for winning the 2021 Southern Maryland Youth Athletic Conference (SMYAC) Championship and the 2021 Thanksgiving Bowl National Championship.

The team competed in and won the SMYAC 9U D-1 Championship in King George, Virginia and represented the state of Maryland at the Rocky Top Sports Complex in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, winning the 2021 9U Thanksgiving Bowl National Championship. They also completed their post-season with a 12-2 record.

The Huntingtown Hurricanes 9U D-1 team achieved these exciting wins under the leadership of Head Coach Patrick Parise, assistant coaches Chris Cadden, Antwan Gray, Sr., Mark Dare, John Mirtich, Morgan Morgan, Mike Jenkins and team moms Ashley Dare and Alicia Savoy.

Team members are Joshua Baker, Mason Cadden, Logan Campbell, Logan Costa, Carson Dare, Adreian Gray, Andrew Jenkins, Cody Jenkins, Cole Lewis, Luke Lewis, Colin Mirtich, Dean Morgan, Brayden Savoy, Ryan Whittington, Cameron Morey, Harlan Lewis and Bentley Buoniconti.

The Board of County Commissioners wishes to pay tribute to the dedication, many long hours of practice, fine performance and accomplishments of the Huntingtown Hurricanes 9U D-1 team.